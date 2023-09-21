Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Sushmita Sen revealed how her 'entry' scene with SRK in Main Hoon Na was unplanned (THROWBACK)

    Sushmita once recalled the iconic and popular scene from their hit Bollywood film Main Hoon Na, in which audiences and fans saw how the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, had widely opened his arms and went down on his knees to propose to his teacher, Miss Chandni (Sushmita Sen). But did you know it was unplanned?

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen, as an actress, needs no special introduction. The Bollywood star has often impressed the audience with her impeccable performances. Not to forget, she gets us swooning with her sartorial choices. Also, you can definitely agree that Sushmita Sen is an open book, as she is revered and loved for candidly sharing anecdotes from her personal and professional front. Not long ago, in a conversation with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Sushmita Sen made an interesting revelation regarding the iconic entry scene of her character, Ms Chandni, from the film Main Hoon Na, where she got cast alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

    Sushmita Sen essayed the role of a college teacher in the Farah Khan directorial debut Main Hoon Na. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an army major who disguises himself as a student in the film. Sushmita reminisced about the iconic and popular scene where SRK opened his arms and went down on his knees, mesmerised to see Ms Chandni, aka Sushmita, walking along the college premises in a red, chiffon saree in a quintessential Yash Chopra fashion. The film scene earned a cult status in no time.

    How Chandni Chopra's entry scene in Main Hoon Nah movie happened 🥰
    byu/BeYoutifulMR inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Spilling the beans about the particular Main Hoon Na shot, Sushmita Sen revealed that the scene was unplanned. The candid gesture in that scene by Shah Rukh Khan was also impromptu. She said, "A lot of stuff that you see in the movie was not there. It just happened. Nanna Munna Rahi Hoon is there in the script. Then he (Shah Rukh Khan) sees this woman (Sushmita Sen), and he goes down on his knees and opens his arms. But it is not there. Shah Rukh just did that in the shot and was like, what are you looking like? And Farah was like perfect, cut. The sequence was not really choreographed by Farah. So it just happened at the moment."

    Sushmita Sen added, "And as you know, Shah Rukh is Shah Rukh. He can do the same take 50 times and make it look like it is happening for the first time." Released in 2004, Main Hoon Na starred Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty in important roles. The film became a hit.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
