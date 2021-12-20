When Keerthy Suresh met Mohanlal and Mammootty; here's what actress had to say

Last night, Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh had a gala time at AMMA meet. She was seen posing with Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty and more

Yesterday was a big day for the Malayalam film industry, as this year’s Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) General Body witnessed elections to some posts. Mohanlal as President, Edavela Babu as General Secretary, Siddique as Treasurer and Jayasurya as the Joint Secretary, were elected unopposed. Whereas Nivin Pauly, Honey Rose and Nazar Latheef lost to the executive committee in the elections.

The significant change has come in the arrangement of the 11-member executive committee, in which four women actors are added. The executive committee members were selected through a well-contested election.

Babu Raj, Lena, Rachana Narayanankutty, Manju Pillai, Surabhi, Sudhir Karamana, Tovino Thomas, Tini Tom, and Unni Mukundan are the others elected to the executive committee.

We saw Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh share some fantastic time with the Mollywood stars. She also shared some photos with Mohanlal and Mammootty during the event. "First time at the Association of Malayalam Artists meeting and it was lovely to catch up with some favourite friends and colleagues. Thank you so much for creating this opportunity, AMMA!”, Keerthy wrote.

Two vice-presidents, Sweta Menon and Manian Pilla Raju were also elected via well-organised ballots for 316 participants. Keerthy is currently busy shooting with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022. Not just that, Keerthy is also actively working on her next Malayalam film, Vaashi, with handsome Tovino Thomas.