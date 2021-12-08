  • Facebook
    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)

    John Abraham has unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming Mollywood film titled Mike. John was in Kochi recently to launch the first poster

    John Abraham ventures into Malayalam films industry; actors says Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor (Watch)
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 5:54 PM IST
    Bollywood actor John Abraham who was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to enter the Malayalam films industry with his film Mike. Yes, today he launched the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam production ‘Mike’. The film features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and Anaswara Rajan, who were seen in ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’.

    John Abraham went to Kochi, Kerala, yesterday and launched the first look poster. He revealed that Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is his mother's favourite actor during the event. This is not to first time John will be producing a film; he produced a few Bollywood films in the past. Films like Vicky Donor in 2012, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Attack, etc. He also financed the Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe in 2018.

    Mike also have some popular actors like Ranjith Sajeeev, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham in other main roles, Ashiq Akbar Ali pens the film’s script. The film will be edited by National-award winning Vivek Harshan.

    Also Read: KBC 13: John Abraham reveals he has a collection of 18 bikes, cleans it like THIS every week

    John Abraham's will be next seen in Bollywood film Attack, which is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will hit the screens on January 26, next year.

    He will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns by Mohit Suri; the film also has actors like Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in other crucial roles. Ek Villain Returns is expected to hit the screens on July 08, 2022. 

     

