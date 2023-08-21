‘Juliana’ trailer OUT: First movie in world cinema with single character, without face reveal or dialogue

The trailer of ‘Juliana’ shows in the opening scene that the movie has only a single character, without revealing the face and has no dialogue. The director, Prasanth Mambully reportedly claims it will be a one-of-a-kind survival thriller. --by Leona Merlin Antony

‘Juliana’ trailer has left watchers excited and amazed. It showcases a protagonist who will not be revealing her face throughout the entirety of the film. There are no dialogues or ‘words’ of any kind in the film which makes people curious as to what the movie is really about. The movie is produced under the banners of Pen and Paper Creations and Baadushaa Films in association with Kombaraa Films and Entertainment. We are not sure who the actress in the movie is. But from the trailer, it can be gathered that she has submitted a great effort for its shooting.

The trailer introduces us to a hillside where a girl is sitting and reading a book. There is a bicycle show in the next cut and the girl itself cooking some food. From this, we understand she is living in a caravan near the hills. Suddenly we see that the electricity goes off. The commotion related to that ends her up in a weird situation where her head gets stuck in a pot. She struggles for doing things and the background score of the trailer elevates creating anticipation in viewers.

The makers of the movie reportedly claim that ‘Juliana’ is the first survival movie without dialogue in it. This means that the movie can be enjoyed by all people worldwide since there is no language barrier stopping the movie from reaching the desired audience. The incidents happening in the movie and how they will be perceived by the audience will solely depend on how much the actor is able to perform through her body language and also from the surrounding context.

The director of the movie is Prasanth Mambully and is produced by Shinoy Mathew. The cinematography is done by Sudir Surendran. Executive producers are Neethu Shinoy and Manju Badusha. Anyway, the trailer has left the viewers in a position where any small update can instil a motivation to watch the movie.

