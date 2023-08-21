(Photos) Samantha Ruth Prabhu in New York: Actress attends 41st India Day Parade, says 'Jai Hind'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a guest at New York's 41st India Day Parade. The actress talked about India's rich culture and thanked the audience for supporting her films.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to the United States to participate in the 41st India Day Parade in New York City. The actress performed alongside spiritual master Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Samantha was one of the principal guests at New York City's 41st India Day Parade. Samantha strolled through the streets of New York City on August 20, waving to the audience and taking great delight in representing her nation in the parade.



On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to drop a couple of pictures. The first snap showed a concrete jungle of looming skyscrapers all around, with clear blue skies. She captioned the picture that was supposedly clicked in New York, “I’ve missed you (with a white heart emoji)".

In the next slide, she gave a glimpse of a glass filled with crystal clear water. She can be seen holding it against the backdrop of a television set. For this one, Samantha wrote, “New found love for sparkling water…With new restrictions comes new discoveries."

The 'Shaakuntalam' actress opened her address with 'Jai Hind' and spoke about India's rich culture. She also praised the American audience for supporting her films since the beginning of her career and invited them to see 'Kushi' on September 1.



"Jai Hind!" she said during the event. It is a true honour for me to be here today. You have shown me how rich my culture and traditions are. What I witnessed today will stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you so much for your continued support throughout the years. Thank you, USA, for treating each of my films as your own. Thank you so much, and please keep an eye out for 'Kushi' on September 1. I adore you. Everyone should have a happy Fourth of July. Thank you very much, my countrymen."



The actress has also wrapped up the shooting of Raj and DK's 'Citadel: India' with Varun Dhawan. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. Samantha is currently on a break now. After wrapping the shooting of 'Citadel', she went on a healing journey to recover from her auto-immune condition, Myositis.



Kushi is Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration. They previously collaborated on the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Aside from Samantha and Vijay, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore. The film, released in theatres on September 1, will be available in numerous languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.