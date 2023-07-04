Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia on sex scene with beau Vijay Varma and more

    When Tamannaah Bhatia was asked by a journalist 'Kya Jarurat Thi' for the sex scene in 'Lust Stories 2' with Vijay Varma, here's what she has to say. Sujoy Ghosh directed Tamannaah and Vijay's short film in the latest Netflix's release.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have dominated the news since the release of Lust Stories 2. Bhatia disregarded her 18-year-old 'no kiss' restriction for the event and even shared an intimate session with Varma. Tamannaah recently talked out about receiving criticism for her sex scene in Lust Stories 2 and recalling being told 'kya zaroorat thi' in a recent interview. The 33-year-old actress disclosed misogynist and sexist remarks about her while speaking with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story.

    “The misogyny is so stark in my face and I was hoping that by 2023 that would not be the case but this time around if felt really stuck primarily because when I started becoming an actor, I was still dancing and looking glamorous. It wasn’t like I had a non-glamorous image and all of a sudden it has turned into something. I just found it strange that even in 2023 why does a female actor need to have this definition of she can? If she is doing intimacy, it is a personal attack," she said.

    In the same interview, the actress was asked to share the misogynist comment she has been hearing. The comment said, "Kya majboori thi ki ye aise scenes kar rahi hai." To that, she said that she found it very "strange." 

    Tamannaah also argued that even male actors always portray such intimate scenes and defended herself by saying she has to ‘grow as an artist too’. “They become superstars but an actress suddenly is a bad character which makes no sense. I can’t wrap my head around it. I realised that for me, after 18 years, if I had to stick to my comfort zone, I could have done very well all kinds of commercial films. That’s the easiest route. I came to a point where I have to grow as an artist," she counted.

    Lust Stories 2 was published on June 29 and is now available on Netflix. Sujoy Ghosh directed the anthology series, which stars Bhatia with her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma. Bhatia previously stated in an interview with Film Companion that she did not violate her no-kiss policy to acquire fame. "This was an entirely creative endeavour." After 18 years, I'm not attempting to be famous. "That is not my driving force," the Baahubali star explained.

    The actor's next film will be Jailer, where he will star with Rajinikanth. Nelson Dilipkumar directs the film. She will also co-star with Chiranjeevi in the forthcoming film Bholaa Shankar.

