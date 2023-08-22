When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took dig at THIS actress for unreal transformations post pregnancy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seldom holds back, and she frequently responds to those who have offended with offensive statements. She previously discussed the criticism she received for gaining weight and how she handled it. Ash experienced a severe reaction due to her pregnancy weight gain after giving birth, but she never imposed unrealistic beauty standards on herself like many other celebrities who hit the gym and make people gasp by losing all their postpartum weight gain.

Aishwarya was praised by many new mothers for being authentic when she said in a prior interview that she was simply being real and didn't place any unreasonably high expectations on the mothers. The actress appeared to be making a subtle jab at the other actresses who went to the gym right after giving birth. The actress claimed that weight loss was now possible overnight due to the amazing advancements in science, but she opted to wait and let the weight come off naturally instead.

Aishwarya responded to the vicious criticism she received for gaining weight by saying, "I wasn't concerned by it. If anyone was watching, well, I guess I hope they loved the drama because I was preoccupied with my newborn and living a very real life. I didn't realise it, but I suppose the most encouraging thing that came out of it for me was having so many ladies approach me and express gratitude for giving them the confidence they never had. I wasn't trying to prove something to anyone or anything in particular. I was simply being honest.

