What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

Bella Hadid, the American supermodel, has been battling health issues due to the problems that Lyme illness presents. Last month, the 26-year-old said that a flare-up of the condition had forced her to take daily therapy for the previous four months. Continue reading to learn more about her diagnosis and what it means for Hadid.

What is Lyme illness? And how does it affect Bella Hadid?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is a vector-borne disease that is widespread in the United States. It is often caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and is spread by the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Symptoms of the illness include fever, headache, exhaustion, and an erythema migrans skin rash. It can cause the infection to spread to the human's joints, heart, and neurological system.

Also Read: Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

The importance of early identification and adequate antibiotic treatment in treating the condition cannot be overstated. However, some patients have experienced chronic exhaustion, soreness, and difficulties thinking even after Lyme therapy, and all of these symptoms can remain for up to six months. Post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome occurs when the bacteria causes an auto-immune reaction, causing symptoms to persist long after the illness has cleared.

Bella Hadid's health update: Model posts picture dumping of gratitude

Meanwhile, Hadid updated her Instagram with two photo dumps, thanking everyone for their love and support while she fights cancer. "The little me that suffered would be so proud of the grown-up me for not giving up on myself," she wrote. Yolanda, the model's mother, was commended for staying at her side and supporting her during the ordeal. Yolanda, for the uninitiated, was also diagnosed with Lyme illness some years ago.

Also Read: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide

Hadid informed her fans that she was OK and would not change a thing for the world. She said she would go through it all again if she had to since it shaped her into the person she is today. She reflected on her "100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, and co-infection treatment," saying that the cosmos works in the most beautiful and terrible ways, but it's all worth it in the end. "I'll be back when I'm ready," she said in the end.

The post includes multiple images of herself in a sleepy and tired state, hospitalised, examined, and wearing bandages. Hadid even shared photos of the official health records confirming the presence of Lyme disease in her blood. Gigi Hadid, the model's elder sister, wrote on the photo, "I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u!" The other photo dump was a thank you message for her dog, who had been by her side the entire time.