Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon had been in a relationship and engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. According to recent reports, it is finally confirmed and out now that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are sharing screen space together in Welcome 3 and will embark on a shooting schedule by the first week of October.

Welcome 3, has been making headlines for a long time now. According to recent media reports, the film will see the exes and now friends Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen space together. Yes, you heard that right. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Raveena has been roped in as the lead lady in Welcome 3. However, now it is officially confirmed. Raveena and Akshay are coming back on screen together for Welcome 3, which will mark their reunion on screen after 19 years. The two stars last shared screen for the 2004 movie Aan: Men at Work. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar got engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. In an interview in May this year, the KGF Chapter 2 actress shared that she is still friends with Akshay. She went on to call him one of the strongest pillars of the film industry.

It would not be wrong to say that Welcome To The Jungle has become one of the most highly anticipated films after Hera Pheri 3. While Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will share screen space together after nineteen years, Paresh Rawal will reprise his iconic role. Meanwhile, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar, Uday and Majnu Bhai have been replaced by the iconic duo pairing of Munnabhai and Circuit. Interestingly, even Suniel Shetty has also joined the cast of the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise. Released in 2007, Welcome was directed by Priyadarshan and achieved a cult status over the years. To this date, Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai are a part of the meme fest on Instagram.

In a quote to a leading entertainment portal, the source close to these developments said that Raveena and Akshay will be opposite one another. They are all set to make their fans burst out into pure laughter as they have some hilarious scenes in the film. In a recent interaction, Paresh Rawal stated if all goes well, Welcome To The Jungle will go on floors in October this year. Confirming same, the source says, "Yes, the shoot is most likely to begin in the first week of October in Mumbai. The latter schedules might take place in other parts, including overseas."

