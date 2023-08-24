Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week

    Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon had been in a relationship and engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. According to recent reports, it is finally confirmed and out now that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are sharing screen space together in Welcome 3 and will embark on a shooting schedule by the first week of October.

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to commence film shoot in October first week vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Welcome 3, has been making headlines for a long time now. According to recent media reports, the film will see the exes and now friends Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen space together. Yes, you heard that right. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Raveena has been roped in as the lead lady in Welcome 3. However, now it is officially confirmed. Raveena and Akshay are coming back on screen together for Welcome 3, which will mark their reunion on screen after 19 years. The two stars last shared screen for the 2004 movie Aan: Men at Work. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar got engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. In an interview in May this year, the KGF Chapter 2 actress shared that she is still friends with Akshay. She went on to call him one of the strongest pillars of the film industry.

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu?

    It would not be wrong to say that Welcome To The Jungle has become one of the most highly anticipated films after Hera Pheri 3. While Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will share screen space together after nineteen years, Paresh Rawal will reprise his iconic role. Meanwhile, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar, Uday and Majnu Bhai have been replaced by the iconic duo pairing of Munnabhai and Circuit. Interestingly, even Suniel Shetty has also joined the cast of the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise. Released in 2007, Welcome was directed by Priyadarshan and achieved a cult status over the years. To this date, Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai are a part of the meme fest on Instagram.

    In a quote to a leading entertainment portal, the source close to these developments said that Raveena and Akshay will be opposite one another. They are all set to make their fans burst out into pure laughter as they have some hilarious scenes in the film. In a recent interaction, Paresh Rawal stated if all goes well, Welcome To The Jungle will go on floors in October this year. Confirming same, the source says, "Yes, the shoot is most likely to begin in the first week of October in Mumbai. The latter schedules might take place in other parts, including overseas."

    ALSO READ: 'Arrest Prakash Raj' goes viral on social media following contentious Chandrayaan-3 post

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor trilled to work with veteran actor LMA

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor thrilled to work with veteran actor

    National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu? ADC

    National Film Awards 2023 Malayalam Nominations: Joju George to win best actor award for Nayattu?

    Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL vma

    Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL

    'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming LMA

    'Mohanlal might have looked 40 or 45 at age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming

    Arrest Prakash Raj goes viral on social media following contentious Chandrayaan 3 ATG

    'Arrest Prakash Raj' goes viral on social media following contentious Chandrayaan-3 post

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try RBA EAI

    Onam 2023: Payasam to Ari Unda-7 sweet dishes YOU must try

    iPhone 15 series Colour matching braided USB Type C charging cable could be 50 per cent longer gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Colour matching, braided USB Type-C charging cable could be 50% longer

    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it the 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI RBA

    When is Raksha Bandhan? Is it on 30th or 31st? Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie RAKHI

    'Vincenzo' to 'My Name': 7 best crime K-drama on Netflix MSW

    'Vincenzo' to 'My Name': 7 best crime K-drama on Netflix

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor trilled to work with veteran actor LMA

    Vrushaba: Mohanlal's film's 1st shooting schedule wrapped; Shanaya Kapoor thrilled to work with veteran actor

    Recent Videos

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon