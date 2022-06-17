Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

    We have compiled a list of upcoming films, television programmes, and web series for OTT services, including Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix.
     

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    The start of the monsoon season is just a few days away and will occur around the third week of May. But the majority of India is also experiencing record-breaking heat, with temperatures reaching about 47 degrees Celsius.

    Everyone finds it extremely difficult as a result to leave the comfort of their house and attend a movie in a theatre. You do not need to worry, though, since we have put together a list of films, television programmes, and web series that will be available on OTT services like Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix.

    Also Read: Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Check out the list of movies, web series, and TV shows that will be released on OTT platforms on the same day:

    She Season 2
    Platform: Netflix
    "She Season 2" is streaming from today, June 17. The Hindi-language television programme will have plenty of crime and drama. Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Vishwas Kini, and Shivani Rangole are all featured prominently in the programme and will be seen enthralling spectators in those parts.

    O2
    Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Nayanthara plays the lead in the movie O2. Tamil will be the language in which the movie is released. It belongs to the thriller genre.

    Also Read: Anupamaa or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Check out TRP report and Top 5 TV Shows

    Recce
    Platform: Zee5
    Ester Noronha, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Siva Balaji will portray their characters in the television programme. It will be released in Telugu and is chock full of drama.

    Suzhal – The Vortex
    Platform: Amazon Prime Video
    The Vortex, a film by Bramma and Anucharan, is titled Suzhal. Under the heading of Crime, the film will be released in Tamil. Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy, and other actors are featured in the series.

    Masoom
    Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Six episodes make up the Hindi television series "Masoom." It is within the Darma & Mystery genre. Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Manjair Fadnis, and Veer Rajwant Singh play significant parts in the Mihir Desai-directed television series.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Riley Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe dress drb

    Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

    Kpop BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth surprise fans with their latest collab on Left and Right drb

    BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth surprise fans with their latest collab on 'Left and Right'

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra birthday drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

    After Baahubali Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel Salaar drb

    After Baahubali, Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar'?

    Recent Stories

    Covid-19 deaths increase, reversing a five-week downward trend: WHO - adt

    Covid-19 deaths increase, reversing a five-week downward trend: WHO

    Team building exercise goes wrong hot coal walk leaves 25 injured in Switzerland gcw

    Team-building exercise goes wrong; hot coal walk leaves 25 injured in Switzerland

    football Who will win EPL 2022-23 Golden Boot Ronaldo backed over 'young pup' Haaland snt

    Who will win EPL 2022-23 Golden Boot? Ronaldo backed over 'young pup' Haaland

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry wins first Finals MVP as Golden State Warriors win title-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry wins first Finals MVP as Golden State Warriors win title

    To me, this war is a catastrophe, a complete horror - Igor Denisov on Russia's Ukraine invasion-ayh

    'To me, this war is a catastrophe, a complete horror' - Igor Denisov on Russia's Ukraine invasion

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon