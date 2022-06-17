Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

We have compiled a list of upcoming films, television programmes, and web series for OTT services, including Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix.

The start of the monsoon season is just a few days away and will occur around the third week of May. But the majority of India is also experiencing record-breaking heat, with temperatures reaching about 47 degrees Celsius.

Everyone finds it extremely difficult as a result to leave the comfort of their house and attend a movie in a theatre. You do not need to worry, though, since we have put together a list of films, television programmes, and web series that will be available on OTT services like Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix.

Check out the list of movies, web series, and TV shows that will be released on OTT platforms on the same day:

She Season 2

Platform: Netflix

"She Season 2" is streaming from today, June 17. The Hindi-language television programme will have plenty of crime and drama. Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Vishwas Kini, and Shivani Rangole are all featured prominently in the programme and will be seen enthralling spectators in those parts.

O2

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nayanthara plays the lead in the movie O2. Tamil will be the language in which the movie is released. It belongs to the thriller genre.

Recce

Platform: Zee5

Ester Noronha, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Siva Balaji will portray their characters in the television programme. It will be released in Telugu and is chock full of drama.



Suzhal – The Vortex

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Vortex, a film by Bramma and Anucharan, is titled Suzhal. Under the heading of Crime, the film will be released in Tamil. Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy, and other actors are featured in the series.

Masoom

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Six episodes make up the Hindi television series "Masoom." It is within the Darma & Mystery genre. Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Manjair Fadnis, and Veer Rajwant Singh play significant parts in the Mihir Desai-directed television series.