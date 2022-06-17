Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

Rana Duggabati plays Comrade Ravanna in the movie, and Sai Pallavi's Vennela is his love interest. Here's what moviegoers have to say

The movie Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, opened in theatres today, June 17. Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula, transports us to Telangana in the 1990s during the Naxalite uprising. Amid this action, the film tells a love tale. Rana Duggabati portrays Comrade Ravanna, and his love interest, Sai Pallavi's Vennela, is a Naxalite militant who secretly admires Ravanna's writings.

Virata Parvam, which Sudhakar Cherukuri directs, also has the titular performances by Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand.

The Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubatti starrer's producers had great hopes for the movie, and as early reviews have begun to roll in, it appears like Virata Parvam has met those promises.

"#VirataParvam A classic cinema about love , revolution . If i am being honest with myself and tell you honestly I loved this movie, Cinematography is top and bgm suprised me . Sai Pallavi will get National Award for this cinema , it's a poetic classic like," tweeted yet another user.

" #VirataParvamReview Just Movie Was Brilliant and Story Was Mind-blowing Fantastic Work Done by @RanaDaggubati Power Star #SaiPallavi Nailed it Perfect Watchable Movie Direction Dedication Towards Movie Take a Bow," write a fan on Twitter.

"DOP work is top class..Music & BGM is simply solid.. Director rocked the show with his dialogues & craftsmanship.. Sai Pallavi, Rana and all the actors just killed it!" tweeted a fan.

"#VirataParvam A Honest Wonderful Tale of Love Story narrated in a Hard-Hitting way with great performances and heart-rending dialogues Big hugs to @venuudugulafilm garu for bringing out this great film, Extraordinary Performances by @RanaDaggubati & @Sai_Pallavi92," wrote a Twitter user.

"#VirataParvam blockbuster #SaiPallavi biggest lady superstar of this generation & crowd puller after soundarya. Her acting, dubbing & aura Rana decent. delight every frame.," wrote another.

Virata Parvam centres on Sai Pallavi's Vennela persona. The real-life Sarala, whose mother actually gifted Sai Pallavi a saree, served as the inspiration for the character of Vennela. Sarala, a real-life person, allegedly served as the inspiration for the character of Vennela, according to the producers of Virata Parvam.



In Warangal, Sai Pallavi and the Virata Parvam team recently met Sarala's family, who greeted them with open arms. Spending time with Sarala's family was done by Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, and director Venu Udugula. Sarala's mother gave the Shyam Singha Roy actress a saree since she viewed her as similar to her daughter.

In terms of his professional life, Rana Duggabati most recently appeared in the movie Bheemla Nayak, and his co-star Sai Pallavi just revealed her future movie, Gargi, which tells the tale of a woman battling for justice.