Watch: Man getting bizarre food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos, and many more leaves netizens stunned

A bizarre video of a man getting food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos and Twizzlers is going viral on the internet, and netizens are amazed after watching it.

The internet always shocks us with its unique and bizarre videos. Some videos can bring a smile to our faces, while a few others can leave us stunned. Such a weird video is making rounds on social media, and we would love to share it with you. A video of a man taking different haircuts using a variety of food products will surely leave you stunned.

In the video, a man named Paul Jones, who is also a barber himself, gets different food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos and Twizzlers. In the first video, a hairstylist can be seen using a pack of ramen noodles to make faux blond, wavy locks on his head. Paul can be seen sitting in his chair showcasing his new food wig. A few moments later, two girls can be seen leaning toward Paul and taking a few bites out of the noodles while the hairstylist sprinkles seasoning over his ‘ramen hair’. Take a look:

In the second video, Paul can be seen using Cheetos puffs to make another haircut. The bright orange Cheetos puffs were one among the most popular haircut from his collection. The Cheetos hairstyle video has gathered around 4 lakh views and 29,819 likes so far. Take a look at Cheetos puff's haircut:

In the third video, the hairstylist can be seen using Twizzlers on Paul's head. Paul can be seen waving his head, and the bright red curtain of Twizzlers shakes just like the original hair. Take a look at the video here:

The fourth and the last haircut was done, pouring a can of beans between small pork pieces. Sounds weird, right? Take a look at it for yourself:

All the videos were shared on an Instagram page named BMR Twins, and netizens are shocked after watching each hairstyle. Many of them felt the hairstyles to be cool, while a few others expressed their displeasure towards the different styles. Many other users also expressed their amazement in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Watch: Man stealing money from the groom's garland leaves netizens in splits

ALSO READ: Watch: Water rowing machine burst out mid-workout; netizens can't stop their laugh