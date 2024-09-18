WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his Hermes' backpack worth Rs 10 lakhs; star spotted at airport

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mumbai in a black t-shirt, trousers, brown leather jacket, and D'yavol hat, as seen in several viral images and videos. However, his Hermes Hac A Dos backpack caught our attention.

Shah Rukh Khan made an early morning splash at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday when he returned from an unidentified destination. When people noticed the actor's arrival at the airport, they hurried to the gates to catch a sight of King Khan. Several photographs and videos of SRK arriving in Mumbai have gone viral, showing him dressed handsomely in a black t-shirt and pants, with a brown leather jacket and a D'yavol hat. However, it was his rucksack that drew attention.

The rucksack appears to be SRK's new favourite item since he has carried it practically everywhere in the last few months. The Hermes Hac A Dos rucksack is one of the most gorgeous pieces on the luxury brand's shelves, and according to the official website, it costs a staggering Rs 9.94 lakh.

The leather bag is a one-of-a-kind object created by the firm, and SRK clearly understands its value given that he constantly keeps it near to him.

As SRK arrived in Mumbai in the early hours, he was seen flaunting his new appearance, having cut off his hair a few days before.

On the job front, the actor will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King', which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. While nothing is known about the premise, the film is expected to be released in 2026.

Following the huge success of the first chapter, news surfaced that the celebrity was also reviewing the scripts for Pathaan 2. Pathaan was released in 2023, marking SRK's comeback to the silver screen after a five-year absence. The film broke all box office records, grossing over Rs 1000 crore internationally.

