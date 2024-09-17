Aditi Rao Hydari's husband Siddharth's 1st marriage: What went wrong?

Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married. This is the second marriage for both Aditi and Siddharth. So let's find out who Siddharth's first wife was.
Siddharth fell in love with Meghana Narayan and got married in 2003. Meghana and Siddharth were living next door in Delhi, from where the love story began.
Within a few months of marriage, quarrels started between Siddharth and Meghana. Thus, the couple decided to separate in 2007, 4 years after their marriage.
According to some media reports, Siddharth's divorce from Meghana was due to his growing closeness with Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan.
In fact, Siddharth and Soha acted together in the movie 'Rang De Basanti' in those days, and it is said that the two became close during the shooting.
Thus, now 17 years after Siddharth's divorce, he has married Aditi Rao Hydari for the second time in a 400-year-old temple according to South Indian tradition.
Siddharth and Meghana's divorce was not big news because social media usage was very low. It was mostly in the newspapers.