Entertainment

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer lease out Mumbai flat; Check monthly rent

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have rented out their apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

The apartment in Beaumonde Towers is rented for 7 lakhs per month

A 36-month lease agreement has been signed with a primary deposit of 21 lakhs

Rent is 7 lakhs for the first 18 months, increasing to 7.35 lakhs thereafter

The apartment is centrally located with access to Western Express Highway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The apartment has a built-up area of 3245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2319.50 sq ft

The apartment includes parking space for three cars

Deepika Padukone also owns a premium apartment in Bandra and a bungalow in Alibaug

