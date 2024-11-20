Deepika Padukone, Ranveer lease out Mumbai flat; Check monthly rent

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have rented out their apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Prabhadevi, Mumbai
The apartment in Beaumonde Towers is rented for 7 lakhs per month
A 36-month lease agreement has been signed with a primary deposit of 21 lakhs
Rent is 7 lakhs for the first 18 months, increasing to 7.35 lakhs thereafter
The apartment is centrally located with access to Western Express Highway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link
The apartment has a built-up area of 3245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2319.50 sq ft
The apartment includes parking space for three cars
Deepika Padukone also owns a premium apartment in Bandra and a bungalow in Alibaug