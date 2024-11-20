AR Rahman to Naga Chaitanya: 5 Recent Celebrity Divorces

Celebrity divorces are always a topic of interest and concern. Recently, music director A.R. Rahman's divorce made headlines. Let's take a look at some other stars who have also divorced recently.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Among the most stunning celebrity divorces in recent times in the South are those involving AR Rahman and Saira Banu, Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

article_image2

A.R. Rahman, the Oscar-winning music director of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' recently divorced his wife, Saira Banu, after thirty years of marriage. Reportedly, stress and busy schedules led to their separation.

article_image3

Another Kollywood star, Jayam Ravi, recently announced his divorce from his wife, Aarti, after 15 years of marriage. Rumors suggest he is dating someone else.

article_image4

Dhanush also announced his divorce from his wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, after 18 years of marriage. They announced their separation two years ago, but rumors of reconciliation have surfaced.

article_image5

Actor and music director G.V. Prakash Kumar divorced his wife, Saindhavi, after 11 years of marriage.

article_image6

Naga Chaitanya announced his divorce from Samantha four years ago. He is now reportedly planning to remarry Sobhita Dhulipala.

