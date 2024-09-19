Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Nagarjuna's action-packed scene LEAKED from Rajinikanth's Coolie, fans go wild

    Nagarjuna’s leaked action scene from Coolie has gone viral, thrilling fans and showcasing his intense performance alongside Rajinikanth.
     

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    Superstar Nagarjuna is making headlines after a video from the sets of his upcoming film Coolie leaked online. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this highly anticipated project showcases Nagarjuna in the role of Simon, and the leaked footage reveals a thrilling action sequence that has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

    In the viral clip shared on X, Nagarjuna is dressed in a striking white suit, showcasing his prowess as he delivers a brutal beating to an adversary with a hammer. The scene is intense, and the actor’s charisma shines through as he skillfully recites Tamil lines guided by a crew member. One enthusiastic fan remarked on social media, “#COOLIE: #Nagarjuna Scenes Leaked. This is Gonna Be Bigger This Time. #Rajinikanth | #LokeshKanagaraj.” The level of anticipation for this movie is evident in this excitement.

    Nagarjuna's involvement in Coolie was officially announced in August 2024, generating a wave of excitement among fans. Alongside Nagarjuna, the film features an impressive cast, including Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha. The legendary Rajinikanth will also star, portraying the character of Deva, adding to the film’s star power.

    Filming for Coolie commenced in July 2024 in Hyderabad, followed by shoots in Chennai in August. With music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, the film is expected to be a significant release in 2025. Nagarjuna’s action-packed performance is poised to be a highlight, further solidifying his status as a leading figure in Indian cinema. Fans eagerly await more updates as the excitement for Coolie continues to build.

