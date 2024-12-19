WATCH: Malaika Arora spends time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and family (VIDEO)

Malaika Arora reconnected with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and his family for lunch on Wednesday (December 18). They were sighted in Malaika and Arhaan Khan's restaurant.

WATCH Malaika Arora spends time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and family (VIDEO) RBA
Malaika Arora has been in the headlines. Her personal life has long been the topic of conversation around town. We've heard so many things regarding her split with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika was formerly married to Arbaaz Khan, and they had a son named Arhaan. They separated in 2017, and we subsequently witnessed her falling in love with Arjun Kapoor. They dated for a long time but have lately parted. Malaika is now single, and she has made headlines yet again. 

The diva was spotted yesterday on a lunch date. Yes, she was spotted with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and their family. Arbaaz, his parents, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen went on a lunch date to the new restaurant run by his ex-wife Malaika Arora and their son, Arhaan Khan.

Many videos from the family reunion have gone viral. In one of the films, we see Arhaan assisting his grandparents, which is incredibly charming and lovely. He was observed assisting Salma Khan and Helen in navigating the stairs. Malaika was spotted cheerfully greeting the family at the eatery. 

She donned a fashionable crop top, shorts and trainers. Her grin expressed how pleased she was to have her family at her establishment. Arbaaz was spotted wearing a blue and white strip shirt and black pants. He also donned white shoes to the family luncheon.

Speaking of Malaika Arora, it was recently claimed that she had found love again following her separation with Arjun Kapoor. There are speculations that the actress is dating designer Rahul Vijay after a photo of them at an AP Dhillon performance in Mumbai became popular on social media.

However, a source close to the actress has already confirmed that the reports concerning her love life are false. These allegations are false, according to the source, who claims Rahul is only her son Arhaan's stylist and friend. 

