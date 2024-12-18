Rajat, Elvish to Ajaz: 7 Bigg Boss contestants with criminal records

Entertainment
He has been embroiled in multiple legal issues, including reckless driving and a serious arrest in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager.
He was arrested in 2021 on drug-related charges. He spent over two years in jail before being granted bail for his involvement in the case.
He was arrested after a comedy show in Gujarat where he allegedly insulted Hindu deities. His arrest sparked a major controversy and public debate.
She faced arrest in 2002 after being caught using fake documents to enter Portugal. The incident led to her becoming embroiled in a forgery scandal.
He was arrested in 2008 following a violent altercation. He was also detained for theft and making inappropriate comments, which led to public outrage.
He faced arrest in 2022 for allegedly demanding sexual favors from an actress, sparking controversy in the film and television industries.
He was arrested by Noida Police in connection with a snake venom case, accused of procuring venom for use at rave parties, leading to his detention.
