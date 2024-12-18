Entertainment

Rajat, Elvish to Ajaz: 7 Bigg Boss contestants with criminal records

Image credits: Insta

Rajat Dalal (Bigg Boss 18)

He has been embroiled in multiple legal issues, including reckless driving and a serious arrest in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager.

 

Image credits: Colorstv/instagram

Ajaz Khan (Bigg Boss 7)

He was arrested in 2021 on drug-related charges. He spent over two years in jail before being granted bail for his involvement in the case.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Munawar Faruqui (Bigg Boss 17)

He was arrested after a comedy show in Gujarat where he allegedly insulted Hindu deities. His arrest sparked a major controversy and public debate.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Monica Bedi (Bigg Boss 2)

She faced arrest in 2002 after being caught using fake documents to enter Portugal. The incident led to her becoming embroiled in a forgery scandal.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Swami Om (Bigg Boss 10)

He was arrested in 2008 following a violent altercation. He was also detained for theft and making inappropriate comments, which led to public outrage.

Image credits: Twitter

Kamaal R Khan (Bigg Boss 3)

He faced arrest in 2022 for allegedly demanding sexual favors from an actress, sparking controversy in the film and television industries.

 

Image credits: Facebook

Elvish Yadav (Bigg Boss OTT 3)

He was arrested by Noida Police in connection with a snake venom case, accused of procuring venom for use at rave parties, leading to his detention.

Image credits: Instagram

