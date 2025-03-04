Mahira Sharma OPENS up on dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj; Here's what she said

Social media has been buzzing with rumors about actress Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s alleged relationship. While speculation grew, Mahira finally addressed the matter. Here's what she said

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Social media has been abuzz with speculation about actress Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj being in a relationship. However, in a recent interview with FilmyGyan, Mahira addressed the rumors, stating that she prefers not to respond to such speculations. She clarified that she is single and mentioned that fans often link her with different people, which is beyond her control

article_image2

Mahira emphasized that she is not dating anyone and chooses not to react to either positive or negative rumors about her personal life. She acknowledged that fans enjoy making assumptions and edits, even when she collaborates with someone professionally, leading to unnecessary gossip

article_image3

Earlier, reports quoting a source close to the rumored couple suggested that Mahira and Siraj had been getting to know each other for months and preferred to keep their relationship private. However, neither Mahira nor Siraj addressed these claims directly

article_image4

Responding to the buzz, Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma, firmly denied any romantic involvement between her daughter and Siraj. She criticized netizens for spreading false news based solely on Mahira’s public presence, making it clear that there was no truth to the speculations

