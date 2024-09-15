Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, holds daughter close as she lives to home with Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone leaves the hospital with Ranveer Singh and her family. Deepika entered H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. On September 8, the couple announced the birth of their daughter but kept her private.

    WATCH Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, holds daughter close as she lives to home with Ranveer Singh RBA
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone was seen for the first time since giving birth to her baby. After being discharged from the hospital, the new mother left with Ranveer Singh by her side. As the pair drove home, Deepika smiled broadly and hugged her daughter. The actress was spotted mere hours after updating her Instagram description. In the description, she spoke openly about parenthood: "Feed.Burp.Sleep.Repeat," read her new Instagram bio. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on Sunday, September 8.

    On Sunday, the pair were accompanied by their family. Ranveer's family was seen travelling to the hospital earlier in the day to complete discharge procedures before leaving with the new parents.

    Deepika was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, September 7. She welcomed her daughter the next day. Although the couple has kept the birthing discreet, they did have a few visits at the hospital. Shah Rukh Khan visited Deepika and her newborn baby earlier this week. Earlier this weekend, Mukesh Ambani and other Ambani family members paid Deepika and the baby a visit.

    She earned a lot of love on social media. Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, wished her on social media. Meanwhile, a source has informed News18 Showsha that Deepika will be on maternity leave till March 2025.

    "Her maternity leave will stretch until March next year. Following that, she will immediately begin filming the sequel to Kalki with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas," the insider says. Last month, we exclusively revealed that Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2 will be released in January-February 2025. She also intends to begin filming The Intern, which co-stars Big B, next year.

    She will, however, return to the big screen with Singham this Diwali. She is portraying the first woman Singham. Rohit Shetty directed the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh. 

