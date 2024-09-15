Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Meera Jasmine? Telugu producer comments on actress' attitude, its impact on her career

    Some heroines in the film industry have a different situation. Despite having beauty and acting skills, they do not get proper offers. If they face consecutive flops, such heroines are sidelined by directors and producers. But some heroines miss out on good offers for various reasons.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Meera Jasmine is an actress who has earned a good craze. She has acted in a limited number of films in Telugu and was introduced to Tollywood with the movie Ammayi Bagundi. However, the first movie signed by Meera Jasmine was Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Gudumba Shankar. However, the movie Ammayi Bagundi, which starred opposite Chiranjeevi, was released first. That movie became a good hit. 

     

     

    Meera Jasmine

    Gudumba Shankar songs are good but the movie disappointed. However, Ammayi Bagundi film producer Paidi Babu.. made interesting comments on Meera Jasmine. When I thought of producing a film, the film Ammayi Bagundi was okay. While thinking about who the heroine would be, I came to know about Meera Jasmine. Meera Jasmine is a girl with talent and beauty. We immediately said okay to her. 

     

    The only minus in her is.. showing attitude. Many people didn't like it. That's why she didn't get many opportunities in star heroes' films despite her glamor. Only three star heroes acted with Meera Jasmine. Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna, Ravi Teja. She acted in the movie Maharadhi with Balakrishna. And the movie Bhadra, in which she acted with Ravi Teja, became the biggest hit in Meera Jasmine's career. 

     

    Paidi Babu said that she is a bit arrogant and shows attitude on the sets. His comments are going viral. Now Meera Jasmine is re-entering Tollywood. She is playing a key role in the movie Sri Vishnu Swag. 

     

