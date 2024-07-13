Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    (WATCH) Armaan Malik gets romantic with Kritika Malik after the lights go off; viral video out

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: The relationship between contestants Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik has been a significant highlight of the show. Now, a video shows both having romantic moments after the lights were out in the house.
     

    Recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have seen the changing relationships between contestants Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik and a contentious incident involving Vishal Pandey. The housemates also get a surprise during rapper Naezy's concert. Since the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the connection between competitors Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik has been a standout.

    With Armaan's first wife, Payal, eliminated from the programme, Armaan and Kritika's romance has taken centre stage. Today, cameras caught their private moments. In tonight's episode, Armaan and Kritika Malik were caught on camera cuddling a blanket.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani wears 50-carat diamond custom lion brooch for pre-wedding

    They were observed exchanging passionate moments as soon as the lights were off. Armaan spent cosy moments with Kritika, smiling at her, and she smiled back.

    Armaan and Kritika Malik have been the focus of attention since the last Weekend Ka Vaar show. For those who don't know, Vishal Pandey commended Kritika Malik by saying Lovekesh Kataria, "Bhabhi pasand hai" 

    Payal Malik arrived as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar and disclosed Vishal's comments, which shocked everyone. 

    Armaan became enraged, and while Vishal explained that he meant no harm, Armaan slapped him hard. All the roommates controlled Armaan and Vishal and distanced them from having a physical fight with each other. Meanwhile, Sana Makbul has been the first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Additionally, fans witnessed rapper Naezy deliver a DISS rap directed against all of the finalists.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan attends with family

    In addition, the episode included Naezy's concert in the house, during which he assisted competitors in writing their own raps. However, Bigg Boss added a surprise at the last minute by asking him to only rap four competitors' raps. Naezy selected Ranvir, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, and Sana Sultan. 

