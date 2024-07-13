Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan attends with family

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding with his family. Gauri Khan posed with him, while Suhana Khan arrived separately with her brother Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh wore a muted olive green coloured sherwaani with white pathani pants. He added a three-string embelishment to compliment the sherwaani
Gauri Khan perfectly complimented her husband in a beige and gold lehenga. The Royal couple of Bollywood exuded grace
Suhana Khan wore a golden sequinned Manish Malhotra saree. She had her hair tied up in a twisted bun
Aaryan Khan posed with his sister in a black regal suit looking dapper. The Khan-siblings posed for the paps
Suhana Khan paired her Manish Malhotra saree with a strappy blouse and tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her make-up subtle
For her second look for the night Suhana Khan choose a multi-coloured lehenga which made her look regal
Thus, the 'Badshaah of Bollywood' left no stones unturned with their outfits as they attended the much awaited wedding