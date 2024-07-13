Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan attends with family

Shah Rukh Khan attended Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding with his family. Gauri Khan posed with him, while Suhana Khan arrived separately with her brother Aryan Khan

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh wore a muted olive green coloured sherwaani with white pathani pants. He added a three-string embelishment to compliment the sherwaani

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan perfectly complimented her husband in a beige and gold lehenga. The Royal couple of Bollywood exuded grace

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan

Suhana Khan wore a golden sequinned Manish Malhotra saree. She had her hair tied up in a twisted bun

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aaryan Khan

Aaryan Khan posed with his sister in a black regal suit looking dapper. The Khan-siblings posed for the paps

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan paired her Manish Malhotra saree with a strappy blouse and tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her make-up subtle

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suhana Khan 2nd Dress from the night

For her second look for the night Suhana Khan choose a multi-coloured lehenga which made her look regal

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Khan-daan

Thus, the 'Badshaah of Bollywood' left no stones unturned with their outfits as they attended the much awaited wedding

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
