Anant Ambani wears 50-carat diamond custom lion brooch for pre-wedding

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married and their wedding took place last night in Mumbai.
During the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani wore a lion-shaped brooch with a massive 50-carat diamond.
The majestic lion brooch distinguished itself with its distinctive design and enormous diamond.
Lorraine Schwartz, a jewelry designer, created the unique lion brooch, which had exquisite yellow diamonds for the lion's torso and mane.
The lion's eyes were made of emeralds, a stone associated with spiritual healing, and the 50-carat diamond dangling from the lion's mouth became the brooch's focal point.
The golden diamonds were in various colors to create texture and depth to the lion's mane.