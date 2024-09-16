WATCH: Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral

Singer Shakira initially forbade them from filming. She kept changing her clothes to shield herself, but the group ignored her. She tried to smile but was upset with the throng and left. Online video shows her losing her cool.

Shakira was spotted storming off stage after a few individuals videotaped her clothing. The Hips Don't Lie singer was spotted attending LIV Miami. She was summoned to the stage to dance to the freshly released song Soltera. Once on stage, she began swaying to the music but soon saw others photographing her clothing.

The video has sparked a significant internet reaction, with many condemning the people for immorality. “That’s truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It’s crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” a post read. “Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault,” added another.

🚨La reina Shakira grabó su nueva canción en una disco de Miami mientras baila la canción con Anitta, Danna Paola y Lele Pons!! 🔥🔥👑👑 lo que se nos viene va ser un hits 🤌🏻🐺#Shakira #Soltera pic.twitter.com/zyhl3BobMc — Karen Castro (@KarenCa55017927) September 15, 2024

“That’s just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!” a third user wrote.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

The singer was in the spotlight a few months ago for her breakup. She had a connection with Gerard Pique. The former couple had been together for 11 years. They had two kids together: Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine. Shakira and Gerard finally split up in 2022. Gerard allegedly cheated on her.

