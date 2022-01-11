Watch Akshay Kumar enters Samantha Ruth Prabhu house for 'chatpata' meeting; later actress calls cops

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines because of her sexy avatar in Oo Antava item song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Today, an ad video just came out where she was seen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. No, it is not a film or a web series, but a commercial of a renowned snacks brand. The video is very funny where Akshay Kumar plays a thief who breaks into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's house.

A few hours ago, Akshay, Samantha shared the video on their social media accounts, and soon it went viral. In the video, Akshay was seen stealing stuff from Sam's house, and as soon as he spots a bag of snacks, he forgot everything and grabbed the packet.

Soon, Samantha and her family members catch him for stealing the packet, and all are seen enjoying eating the snack. After finishing the packet as soon as Akshay begins to leave, Sam tells him that they have called for a car for him, and a cops vehicle siren is heard in the background.

Akshay shared the ad with the caption, “Life mein ki pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry Samantha ke ghar mein nahi tha taala (Tried stealing for the first time but got brain fried. Samantha’s house didn’t have a lock)."

Samantha too shared the ad on her Instagram and wrote, “Police officer of the movie turns out to be a Kurkure chor. @akshaykumar what is this behaviour?"

After the success of The Family Man 2 last year, Samantha is receiving many Bollywood film offers. Samantha also has a few movies like Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and an international film for Downton Abbey director Philip John, the movie Arrangements Of Love. On the other hand, Akshay is currently busy with Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Gorkha. His last film was Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.