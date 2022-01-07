  • Facebook
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse; proves she’s the new fashion icon on the block

    The recent photoshoot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu has her slaying in a quilted jumper and pleated skirt.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse proves she is the new fashion icon on the block drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Whether it is redefining hotness in a swimsuit, nailing the traditional saree like none other or slaying a quilted jumper, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows all the tips and tricks of the fashion world. She has become one of the leading ladies that fans look up to for fashion goals and inspiration, and rightly so.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s social media posts have numerous red carpet looks that make her the perfect fashion icon. And in the latest photoshoot of her, she appears in an all Christian Dior outfit, testifying why she comes off as a fashion icon.

    Quoting Christian Dior, the ‘Family Man 2’ actress shared a couple of pictures from her photoshoot in an all-Christian Dior attire from head to toe. She is dressed in an all-beige ensemble with a pleated skirt and a blouse teamed up with a quilted jumper. The actress looks like an absolute diva in this outfit as she flaunts her white handbag, again from Christian Dior.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Allu Arjun’s ‘you won my heart’; here’s what she said

    Check out her pictures here:

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore Christian Dior’s runway collection from Cruise 2022. The white blouse she is seen wearing comes with a collar and half sleeves. On top of it, she opts for a quilted jumper with a Christian Dior logo in the front, a zipper on the torso and has a high-low hemline. This look of Samantha is a blend of elegance and sporty.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    The beige pleated skirt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore for the photoshoot comes in a silk fabric. Her look comes off as a perfect outfit for the winter season that is sure to make the heads turn in awe, that too, with minimal efforts put in. A cosy trench coat on top of it may add more warmth to this outfit for a winter day out with your girlfriends.

    Meanwhile, for the accessories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept it to basic and minimal. The highlighter of her accessory was of course her white Christian Dior bag, but the statement earrings also add more drama to her look. She kept her hair down and straight with a side parting. Her look was completed with a glowy make-up that included nude lips, smoky yet shimmery eye shadow, thick mascara on the lashes, highlighted cheekbones, blushed cheeks and sharp contour.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
