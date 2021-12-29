  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Allu Arjun’s ‘you won my heart’; here’s what she said

    'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun was all praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number in the song. Now, Samantha has responded to his praise. Read to know what did she say.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Allu Arjun you won my heart here what she said drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South’s Queen, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently vacationing in Goa with her girlfriends. She has been receiving rave reviews for her dance number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

    Recently, the film’s lead actor, Allu Arjun, had showered praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also thanking her to do the dance number in his film. The Pushpa actor said that even though Samantha had numerous doubts regarding her dance number, she went ahead with it after he assured her of it.

    Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to Allu Arjun’s praise for her. Taking to Twitter, Samantha also shared some kind words for Allu Arjun that are being appreciated by fans of both the South actors. In her tweet, Samantha said that she will always trust Allu Arjun. This is so because it was Allu Arjun who convinced her to break the barrier and go ahead with the dance number.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s tweet here: 

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song ‘Oo Antava’ is the first time when the actor experimented with a dance number. The song features Samantha and Allu Arjun grooving to the music.

    This song was also in the middle of a controversy when it was released online. A group of men had objected to the lyrics of the song, alleging that it was demeaning the men, showing them as lustful.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

    Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also spoken about filming the song in an Instagram post. She wrote how she has done all sorts of roles in her career but being ‘sexy’ was a difficult job. Well, we think she absolutely nailed it at being ‘sexy’ in her dance number. In fact, her song has been appreciated so much by her fans that when it was played in the theatre during the film, fans stood up from their seats and started grooving to it.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor detected with COVID-19, details inside SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor detected with COVID-19, details inside

    Bhediya co stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon back MAI plea regarding theatre shut down in Delhi drb

    Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon back MAI’s plea regarding theatre shut down in Delhi

    EXCLUSIVE Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj opens up on Kamaal R Khan calling movie soft porn SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj opens up on Kamaal R Khan calling movie soft porn

    After Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield has a new woman in his life? Find out drb

    After Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield has a new woman in his life? Find out

    Anup Soni opens up on being associated with Crime Patrol as an anchor SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Anup Soni opens up on being associated with Crime Patrol as an anchor

    Recent Stories

    ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic pulls out, Dusan Lajovic to lead Serbia-ayh

    ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic pulls out, Dusan Lajovic to lead Serbia

    If needed BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gcw

    If needed, BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    Govt imposes ban on imports of 351 sub-systems and components for military use-dnm

    Govt imposes ban on imports of 351 sub-systems and components for military use

    Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor detected with COVID-19, details inside SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anshula Kapoor detected with COVID-19, details inside

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Scott Boland's impressive debut hands him a berth in ICC Test Rankings

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon