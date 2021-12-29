Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Allu Arjun’s ‘you won my heart’; here’s what she said

'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun was all praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number in the song. Now, Samantha has responded to his praise. Read to know what did she say.

South’s Queen, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently vacationing in Goa with her girlfriends. She has been receiving rave reviews for her dance number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Recently, the film’s lead actor, Allu Arjun, had showered praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also thanking her to do the dance number in his film. The Pushpa actor said that even though Samantha had numerous doubts regarding her dance number, she went ahead with it after he assured her of it.

Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to Allu Arjun’s praise for her. Taking to Twitter, Samantha also shared some kind words for Allu Arjun that are being appreciated by fans of both the South actors. In her tweet, Samantha said that she will always trust Allu Arjun. This is so because it was Allu Arjun who convinced her to break the barrier and go ahead with the dance number.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s tweet here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song ‘Oo Antava’ is the first time when the actor experimented with a dance number. The song features Samantha and Allu Arjun grooving to the music.

This song was also in the middle of a controversy when it was released online. A group of men had objected to the lyrics of the song, alleging that it was demeaning the men, showing them as lustful.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also spoken about filming the song in an Instagram post. She wrote how she has done all sorts of roles in her career but being ‘sexy’ was a difficult job. Well, we think she absolutely nailed it at being ‘sexy’ in her dance number. In fact, her song has been appreciated so much by her fans that when it was played in the theatre during the film, fans stood up from their seats and started grooving to it.