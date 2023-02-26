"Sidharth Shukla came in my dream on day of his death, I knew it before": Asim Riaz makes shocking statement

Asim Riaz said that on the day of his death, his Bigg Boss competitor Sidharth Shukla appeared in his dream. In addition, Asim Riaz also labels Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 win rigged

Sidharth Shukla's death surprised his followers and colleagues. Asim Riaz, a model-singer who worked with the late actor on Bigg Boss 13, was among the first to arrive at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth's body was brought for a postmortem.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons, and we've all seen their rivalry. As Sidharth brought the trophy home, Azim was the first runner-up of the event.

Azim has always put his foot forward to discuss their relationship since Sidharth's demise. Though they had a tense relationship on the programme, they eventually became amazing friends. In a recent interview, the model and singer said he had visions of Sidharth.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

“I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days),” he added.

Asim Riaz claims Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 victory was rigged

After nearly four years, Asim Riaz returned to Bigg Boss 13 and declared that Sidharth Shukla's victory was rigged. Asim was likewise devastated by Sidharth's death. Yet, he still maintains that he was far more deserved than the late Balika Vadhu actor.

Asim Riaz stated in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, "Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my trip what they did), since they didn't want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Just say you don't want to see me win, and it'll be OK. You made it so plain that we had to think you did whatever you did, and I was like, alright."

About Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz is a native of Jammu & Kashmir. His older brother, Umar Riaz, is a model and surgeon. Asim is dating Himanshi Khurana, whom he met while competing in Bigg Boss 13. He is actively creating rap music for the internet. According to speculations, Asim Riaz would appear in Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming programme, Lock Upp Season 2.