Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao reflects on his career and the title of his new book, 'Just A Mercenary?'. He questions whether his motivation was a sense of duty or a larger calling, leaving the answer for readers to decide.

Why 'Just a Mercenary?'

The former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao opened up about his recently launched book 'Just A Mercenary?', calling his work a reflection of his life and career. He also shared the reason behind the book's title. While talking to ANI, D Subbarao reflected on his life and career to acknowledge the opportunities he recieved from India. However, he also admitted that during his career his mind was always lingered with a question "whether I'm doing this to the best of my ability because I'm being paid out of a sense of duty or because I was motivated by a larger calling."

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"When I look back on my career and my life, I realise that this country has given me a lot. Whatever job I had, I tried to do it to the best of my ability with complete motivation. But the question that always ran in my mind was whether I'm doing this to the best of my ability because I'm being paid out of a sense of duty or because I was motivated by a larger calling," said D Subbarao.

An Open Question for Readers

By choosing the title "Just a Mercenary?", the former RBI governor intends to leave an open question for himself and the readers to decide whether his actions were purely "mercenary" or guided by a larger calling. "The reason I chose this title, Just a Mercenary, is to pose this question to myself and also for the readers to decide whether I was just being a mercenary or whether I was being motivated by a larger cause," added former RBI Governor D Subbarao.

About the Book

According to the website of the book publishing company Penguin India, 'Just A Mercenary' recounts the journey of D Subbarao from a "small-town boy from a modest background to the top echelons of the Indian Civil Services and RBI."

"The remarkable journey of a small-town boy from a modest background to the top echelons of India's civil service and then on to the helm of the country's central bank. Subbarao recounts that journey--his hopes and despair, his successes and setbacks, his mistakes and misdeeds, and the lessons he learnt along the way--with rare candour and honesty. The subtext of that story though, is his constant soul searching about whether he has given back to society more than he received," read the description of the book. It added, "Just a Mercenary? is a warm, engaging and earnest account of an extraordinary career that is bound to inform and inspire young professionals trying to find their way up their career ladders and discover meaning in their journeys."

About the Author

According to Penguin India's author description, Duvvuri Subbarao served as governor of the Reserve Bank of India for five years (2008-13). Prior to that, he was finance secretary to the Government of India (2007-08) and secretary to the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council (2005-07). (ANI)