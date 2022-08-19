Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to watch DJ Snake perform live? Here’s how, when and where you can attend his concert in India

    French DJ William Grigahcine, who goes by the artist name of DJ Snake, has announced his Indian tour. The French artist will be performing live in six cities in Indian including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. From the ticket details to the venue, here is everything you need to know about his concert.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    French DJ William Grigahcine, popularly known as ‘DJ Snake’ will soon be performing live in India. The French artist announced his India tour on Friday, releasing concert details for all the six cities that he will be touring after arriving in the country.

    The French EDM artist, DJ Snake, has always expressed his desire to perform in India. According to Rolling Stone, he would be playing as a part of the concert series Sunburn Arena in November. He is slated for his multiple-city tour concert in India from November 18 to November 27.

    DJ Snake is popular for hit songs such as ‘Disco Maghreb’, ‘Taki Taki’ and ‘Magenta Riddim’. His concerts will be held in Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

    Take a look at DJ Snake’s full schedule of Indian concerts: 

    Ahmedabad: November 18
    Delhi NCR: November 19
    Hyderabad: November 20
    Pune: November 25
    Mumbai: November 26
    Bengaluru: November 27.

    While the dates and the cities for DJ Snake’s concert have already been announced, the venues for where the concert would take place in each city are yet to be announced.  Meanwhile, if you are one of the fans of DJ Snake and are willing to attend his concert, then here is some good news for you. The ticket sale for his concert will begin on Sunday, August 22 at noon. Per the Rolling Stones, the tickets for his concert have been priced from Rs 999 onwards, depending upon the arena and gallery.

    This is not the first time that DJ Snake will be performing live in India. The French EDM artist performed at a Holi festival in the year 2019. “It was the craziest thing I have seen – the colours, the energy and the people. It was amazing and my favourite memory of India, a country I love," he said in an old interview with Hindustan Times.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
