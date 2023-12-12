Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Want to act in Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's how you can work with Rishab Shetty; read details

    Kantara: Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty preferred new faces, especially those from Karnataka. The filmmakers shared the casting call announcement on their social media handles. Here's what they needed.

    Want to act in Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's how you can work with Rishab Shetty; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Kantara: Chapter 1's producers are actively looking for actors to join the cast of the future film. The formal news has been posted on their social media accounts, creating excitement among possible applicants. Rishab Shetty, who announced the casting call on Instagram, is directing the prequel to last year's smash Kantara.

    In a joint post by Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films, the caption reads, “Step into the Spotlight! #KantaraChapter1 Auditions Open – Apply at https://www.kantara.film for Your Shot at Fame. Shortlisted talents will be called for in-person auditions.” As per the details provided on the announcement poster, male actors aged 30 to 60 years are eligible to apply, while female actors should fall within the age range of 18 to 60 years. The deadline for applications is December 14, 2023.

    Also Read: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details

    In an interview, Rishab Shetty stated his desire for new faces, particularly those from Karnataka. However, ambitious artists from other regions are welcome to apply as well.

    The film's muhurat was held on November 27, 2023, at the Anegudde Vinayaka Temple. According to reports, the next film will take place between 300 and 400 AD and focus on the Parjurli god's origins.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth net worth: Cars to properties, star's luxury life details

    Kantara, the first instalment directed by Rishab Shetty, was released on September 30, 2022. Rishab Shetty plays two characters in the film: Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. 

    B Ajaneesh Loknath created the soundtrack for the film, which Vijay Kiragandur produced under the brand Hombale Films. Kantara, with a budget of Rs 16 crore, outperformed expectations by generating over Rs 400 crore at the global box office, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation' SHG

    Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation'

    Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award RKK

    Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award

    Jennifer Aniston recalls last conversation with late friend Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing; Read more ATG

    Jennifer Aniston recalls last conversation with late friend Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing; Read more

    Watch - Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of 'Dunki' release; conceals his face SHG

    Watch - Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of 'Dunki' release; conceals his face

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional when Vicky tells her 'Khanzaadi Cooks Better' than you' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional when Vicky tells her 'Khanzaadi cooks better than you'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi HC grants permission to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's mother to visit Yemen rkn

    Delhi HC grants permission to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's mother to visit Yemen

    Sagittarius to Leo- 7 zodiac signs tipped for good fortune in 2024 RBA EAI

    Sagittarius to Leo- 7 zodiac signs tipped for good fortune in 2024

    Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan's next Chief Minister? AJR

    Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's pick for Rajasthan Chief Minister?

    Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation' SHG

    Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation'

    cricket BCCI's 21st apex council meeting scheduled for December 18; Cricket updates and discussions await osf

    BCCI's 21st apex council meeting scheduled for December 18; Cricket updates and discussions await

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon