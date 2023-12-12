Entertainment

Rajinikanth net worth: Cars to properties, star's luxury life details

Image credits: our own

Rajinikanth has achieved global fame and success at various levels during the course of his four-decade career. 

Image credits: instagram

According to a Lifestyle Asia article, the superstar's net worth is estimated to be $51 million or 430 crore.

Image credits: instagram

Rajinikanth's principal source of income is from films, which he both acts in and produces. Furthermore, the performer receives significant compensation from several ventures.

Image credits: instagram

The actor has a magnificent home in Chennai's Poes Garden, near the home of former Chief Minister Jayalathiaa. 

Image credits: Facebook

Rajinikanth also owns Raghavendra Mandapam, a lavish wedding venue that can accommodate 275 people.

Image credits: instagram

The wedding hall, which can accommodate over 1000 people, is estimated to be worth USD 2.4 million (INR 20 crore).

Image credits: instagram

The actor owns numerous expensive vehicles, including two Rolls Royces, the Ghost and Phantom. 

Image credits: instagram

In addition to a Toyota Innova, he has a Honda Civic, a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz G Waggon, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Bentley.

Image credits: our own
