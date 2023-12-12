Rajinikanth net worth: Cars to properties, star's luxury life details

Entertainment
Rajinikanth has achieved global fame and success at various levels during the course of his four-decade career.
According to a Lifestyle Asia article, the superstar's net worth is estimated to be $51 million or 430 crore.
Rajinikanth's principal source of income is from films, which he both acts in and produces. Furthermore, the performer receives significant compensation from several ventures.
The actor has a magnificent home in Chennai's Poes Garden, near the home of former Chief Minister Jayalathiaa.
Rajinikanth also owns Raghavendra Mandapam, a lavish wedding venue that can accommodate 275 people.
The wedding hall, which can accommodate over 1000 people, is estimated to be worth USD 2.4 million (INR 20 crore).
The actor owns numerous expensive vehicles, including two Rolls Royces, the Ghost and Phantom.
In addition to a Toyota Innova, he has a Honda Civic, a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz G Waggon, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Bentley.