    Deepika Padukone bestowed with TIME100 Impact Award

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone has been conferred with the prestigious award alongside other influential names from across the globe.

    Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    Another feather has been added to Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s hat as she has been conferred with the prestigious TIME100 Impact Awards. She is one among the list of influential people from the globe who have been bestowed with the award for their sustained effort in order to shape the future of their respective industries as well as for the world at large.

    Deepika Padukone

    The list of influential people includes names of scientists, CEOs, artists, activists, pop stars and politicians, among others. Deepika Padukone, an actor and a philanthropist, was recognized for her films as well as for the mental health advocacy that she does.

    Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the news. She put up a post that read: "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think... 🤍 #Gratitude"

    Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    Deepika Padukone joined the league of celebrities that included UAE’s Minister of State for Advanced Technology Sarah Al Amiri, singer-songwriter and activist Ellie Goulding and Huda Beauty’s founder Huda Kattan, among others.

    Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    Ever since her debut movie ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone has delivered some stellar performances including Padmawat, Chapaak, Pike and many others. She has received critical acclaim for her work in the Hindi film industry. Apart from Bollywood, Deepika has also enacted in Hollywood, alongside actor Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

    Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    As for her mental health advocacy is concerned, Deepika Padukone openly spoke about battling depression in the year 2015. Since then she has time and again raised the mental health concern. At the same time, Deepika also started her foundation ‘LiveLoveLaugh’, which was launched the same year when she spoke of her depression. Deepika’s foundation helps in destigmatizing mental health struggles while creating awareness regarding it.

    Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    On the work front, Deepika Padukone is presently gearing up for Pathaan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Later, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

