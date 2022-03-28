Deepika Padukone bestowed with TIME100 Impact Award

Deepika Padukone has been conferred with the prestigious award alongside other influential names from across the globe.

Another feather has been added to Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s hat as she has been conferred with the prestigious TIME100 Impact Awards. She is one among the list of influential people from the globe who have been bestowed with the award for their sustained effort in order to shape the future of their respective industries as well as for the world at large.

The list of influential people includes names of scientists, CEOs, artists, activists, pop stars and politicians, among others. Deepika Padukone, an actor and a philanthropist, was recognized for her films as well as for the mental health advocacy that she does.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the news. She put up a post that read: "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think... 🤍 #Gratitude"

Deepika Padukone joined the league of celebrities that included UAE’s Minister of State for Advanced Technology Sarah Al Amiri, singer-songwriter and activist Ellie Goulding and Huda Beauty’s founder Huda Kattan, among others.

Ever since her debut movie 'Om Shanti Om' opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone has delivered some stellar performances including Padmawat, Chapaak, Pike and many others. She has received critical acclaim for her work in the Hindi film industry. Apart from Bollywood, Deepika has also enacted in Hollywood, alongside actor Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

As for her mental health advocacy is concerned, Deepika Padukone openly spoke about battling depression in the year 2015. Since then she has time and again raised the mental health concern. At the same time, Deepika also started her foundation ‘LiveLoveLaugh’, which was launched the same year when she spoke of her depression. Deepika’s foundation helps in destigmatizing mental health struggles while creating awareness regarding it.

