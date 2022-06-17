Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's film gets LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent site

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    The highly awaited film 'Virata Parvam,' starring Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, is out in theatres, sadly the movie is now had become the prey of shady torrent sites

     

    The eagerly anticipated movie Virata Parvam has finally hit theatres. The movie debuted to mostly favourable reviews. Udugula Venu is the film's director. Sai Pallavi puts on one of the best performances; from her accent to her body language, Sai Pallavi nails it.

    Equally powerful is Rana Daggubati, who made the Ravanna persona come alive throughout. Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand also had significant parts in Virata Parvam.
     

    The cast of Virata Parvam, led by Rahul Ramakrishna, gave a respectable performance. Rana readily fits into Ravana's persona. Rana has once again shown that he is one of the performers who can quickly transition into any character.
     

    Sadly, Virata Parvam movies are available in various qualities, including 1080p, 720p, and even 480p, on many torrent hosting servers. The movie is now available for full HD download on Torrent sites, Tamilrockers and Telegram. It was uploaded on websites like Movierulz, Ibomma, Cinevez but neither the police nor the film crew could do anything about it.
     

    Rana portrays Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, in this film, which was based on actual events that occurred in the 1990s. Sai Pallavi plays his admirer, Vennela.
     

    The epic love story Virata Parvam, which Venu Udugula directed, is set against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite Movement in the 1990s. Ravanna is portrayed by Rana, who gives what appears to be one of his best performances. Sai Pallavi portrays the character so masterfully that she magically adds charm to the narrative. Suresh Bobbili's background soundtrack nicely enhances every scene. Also Read: Did Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad lose Rs 78 crores? Know about its OTT release

    The cinematography of Divakar Mani and Dani Sanchez Lopez is unparalleled. However, A Sreekar Prasad's editing deserves special recognition. The movie is being directed by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, and D Suresh Babu is presenting it. Also Read: KGF star Yash to romance Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

