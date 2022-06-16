KGF star Yash to romance Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

Pooja Hegde is said to be starring alongside KGF's Yash in filmmaker Narthan's next project.

Pooja Hegde continually broadens her horizons by signing films from various genres. According to rumours, the Radhe Shyam actress would soon make her Sandalwood debut alongside KGF's Yash.

Yes, you read that correctly. According to reports, the producers of Narthan's yet-to-be-titled film approached Pooja Hegde. Mufti, a highly praised Kannada drama starring Shivaraj Kumar and Srimurali, was directed by the director in 2017. Pooja Hegde and Yash will be sharing the screen for the first time if everything goes well. Other facts concerning the film are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Although formal confirmation is pending, it is said that the Acharya actress is eager to collaborate with Rocky Bhai and would soon sign the contract.

With his most recent release, KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has effectively solidified his reputation as the most bankable star in the Kannada cinema industry. Moviegoers are excited to see what he has in store for them next.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde is working on several exciting initiatives. Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana, in which Vijay Deverakonda plays the protagonist, has cast her as the heroine. The Liger actor will play an army officer in the Pan-India film.

Vijay Deverakonda made a dramatic entrance in the chopper as an army officer for the announcement launch ceremony of his upcoming. On August 3rd, 2023, this much-awaited drama will be released in theatres.

Pooja Hegde is also set to act in Mahesh Babu's SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas will direct the film, which would be the Beast's second collaboration with the superstar after Maharshi. For the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, she worked with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus both include celebrity.