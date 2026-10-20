Star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he had a fun interaction with photographers. On the cricket front, Kohli has scored 552 runs in nine ODIs this year, with two centuries, and will next play New Zealand.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday, where he happily posed for the paparazzi. He also shared a fun moment with the paparazzi at the airport as he asked, “Aur kitni der ruku?” before heading to his car. The photographers thanked him for posing, and the cricketer responded with a thumbs-up and a wave before leaving. For his airport look, Kohli opted for a checkered shirt that he paired with white pants and a cool cap.

Kohli's Recent Batting Form

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, this year in nine ODIs, Kohli has scored 552 runs in nine innings at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 117.94, with two centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 139*.

During the recent ODI series against the West Indies, he scored 168 runs across three innings, including an explosive 88-ball 139* in the first game while chasing 296.

Career Milestones and Next Challenge

Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, with 15,109 runs at an average of 58.78. He has to his name 55 centuries and 79 fifties and a best score of 183.

The 37-year-old will be in action against New Zealand in five ODIs away from home, starting November 4.