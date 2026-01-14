Virat Kohli is back at the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings for the first time since July 2021. His 93-run knock against New Zealand propelled him to the top with 785 points, sparking celebrations among his fans and family.

Wednesday turned out to be a great day for the fans of star batter Virat Kohli, as he reclaimed his No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's Rankings after his 93-run knock in the India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series opener at Vadodara over the past weekend. The announcement by ICC left Kohli's admirers elated. Even his family members, including elder brother Vikas Kohli and sister Bhawna, celebrated his feat with special posts on their respective Instagram accounts. See how Vikas and Bhawna reacted to the news:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Return to the Summit

Kohli now sits at the summit of the ICC ODI Batters' rankings with 785 rating points to his name, just one ahead of second-placed New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who has 784 points. This is the first time that the legendary cricketer has occupied the No. 1 spot in ODI rankings since July 2021. Kohli first rose to the top of the rankings in October 2013 and now marks his 11th separate stint at the number one position, as per the ICC website. To date, he has spent a total of 825 days at the summit-- the 10th highest by any player overall and the most by an Indian.

A Run of Incredible Form

Virat Kohli has been in splendid form since the last match of the Australia vs India ODI series Down Under in October last year. He has registered fifty-plus scores in all of his last seven 50-over matches. His last seven scores read 93, 77 (Vijay Hazare Trophy), 131 (Vijay Hazare Trophy), 65, 102, 135, and 74.

In 2025, Kohli featured in 13 ODI matches and scored 651 runs at an excellent average of 65.10, emerging as India's leading run-scorer in the calendar year.

Kohli also shone in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, where the right-hand batter scored 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50. He scored a century and a half-century in the tournament.

In the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Kohli's 93 earned him the 'Player of the Match' award as he helped guide the Men in Blue over the line, chasing a 301-run target. With the 93-run knock, Kohli now has 1,091 runs in 300-plus successful chases in ODIs, averaging 121.22 and striking at 125.25, including seven hundreds and two fifties. (ANI)