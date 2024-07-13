Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London: Recently, allegations circulated that Virat and Anushka are relocating to London. Anushka has been in the UK with her kids Vamika and Akaay. 
     

    Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    For the last few days, many news reports suggested that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are relocating to London. Anushka has spent the previous several days in the UK with Vamika and Akaay. The two are frequently seen together throughout the city. But were you aware that the cricketer has already hinted about relocating outside with his family? Virat revealed what motivates him in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a few months ago: the desire to live a life without regret.

    In the same video, Kohli stated that he must ensure that there are no unfinished duties or regrets later, which he is confident in avoiding. He indicated that he would be gone after he reached his goals, and people wouldn't see him for a while. As a result, he emphasised his dedication to giving his best when playing, which drives him to continue.

    Also Read: ‘Nowadays, audiences are becoming more Pan-India than movies: Actor Prakash Raj

    These remarks from Virat Kohli suggest that he and Anushka Sharma may be relocating to London. Rumours spread quickly when the batsman flew to London from Mumbai after celebrating his T20 World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium. Later, the two were seen at the city's ISKON temple.

    Also Read: Is Akshay Kumar not well? Here's why he missed Anant-Radhika's wedding

    So yet, they have yet to indicate whether or not they will be going to London. Fans feel that the fact that they aren't denying it suggests that they will relocate to the UK. All we can do now is wait for the duo to disclose the truth with their Indian followers formally. Meanwhile, following the T20 World Cup victory, Virat wrote a heartfelt message thanking Anushka for being by his side.  

    Kohli wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU."

    Anushka Sharma has been out of the film industry for quite some time. The actress' most recent film was Zero (2018), which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka appeared in the Netflix film Qala in 2022, with Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. 

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH- Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding

    Indian 2 box office collection Day 1 Kamal Haasan film off for slow start earns Rs 26 crore in India RBA

    Indian 2 box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan’s film off for slow start; earns Rs 26 crore in India

    WATCH: Kim, Khloe Kardashian look ELEGANT as they wear lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding RKK

    WATCH: Kim, Khloe Kardashian look ELEGANT as they wear lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif draped in saree, Vicky- Ranbir wear sherwani RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif draped in saree, Vicky- Ranbir wear sherwani

    WATCH: John Cena, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dance to Dhol beats in Anant Ambani's baraat RKK

    WATCH: John Cena, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dance to Dhol beats in Anant Ambani's baraat

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH- Aishwarya Rai skips posing with Bachchans; hugs Rekha as she arrived with Aaradhya at Ambani wedding

    Kerala again tops NITI Aayog's SDG Index; Bihar state worst performer anr

    Kerala again tops NITI Aayog's SDG Index; THESE states worst performs

    Indian 2 box office collection Day 1 Kamal Haasan film off for slow start earns Rs 26 crore in India RBA

    Indian 2 box office collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan’s film off for slow start; earns Rs 26 crore in India

    Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, predicts wet spell in NCR; all you need to know AJR

    Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, predicts wet spell in NCR; all you need to know

    Petrol diesel price on July 13: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on July 13: How much it costs in your city?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon