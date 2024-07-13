Virat Kohli once gave hints about moving to London FOREVER with Anushka Sharma and children

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London: Recently, allegations circulated that Virat and Anushka are relocating to London. Anushka has been in the UK with her kids Vamika and Akaay.

For the last few days, many news reports suggested that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are relocating to London. Anushka has spent the previous several days in the UK with Vamika and Akaay. The two are frequently seen together throughout the city. But were you aware that the cricketer has already hinted about relocating outside with his family? Virat revealed what motivates him in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a few months ago: the desire to live a life without regret.

In the same video, Kohli stated that he must ensure that there are no unfinished duties or regrets later, which he is confident in avoiding. He indicated that he would be gone after he reached his goals, and people wouldn't see him for a while. As a result, he emphasised his dedication to giving his best when playing, which drives him to continue.

These remarks from Virat Kohli suggest that he and Anushka Sharma may be relocating to London. Rumours spread quickly when the batsman flew to London from Mumbai after celebrating his T20 World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium. Later, the two were seen at the city's ISKON temple.

So yet, they have yet to indicate whether or not they will be going to London. Fans feel that the fact that they aren't denying it suggests that they will relocate to the UK. All we can do now is wait for the duo to disclose the truth with their Indian followers formally. Meanwhile, following the T20 World Cup victory, Virat wrote a heartfelt message thanking Anushka for being by his side.

Kohli wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU."

Anushka Sharma has been out of the film industry for quite some time. The actress' most recent film was Zero (2018), which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka appeared in the Netflix film Qala in 2022, with Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

