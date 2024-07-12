Is Akshay Kumar not well? Here's why he missed Anant-Radhika's wedding

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, leading to his absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile wedding and the promotion of his film "Sarfira." Fans and colleagues are sending best wishes for his recovery as he isolates and prioritizes his health.

Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, known for his hard work and discipline, has halted shooting for a few days, become inactive on social media, and skipped attending India's most expensive wedding. Fans began to search for reasons and discovered that Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid-19.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which has captured the attention of the entire nation, features numerous Bollywood celebrities. The pre-wedding events have been ongoing for about six months, and the grand wedding is scheduled for July 12. Many stars have been present, but Akshay Kumar's absence raised questions, revealing his Covid-19 diagnosis.



Today also marks the release of Akshay Kumar's film "Sarfira." Fans expected him to take a break from promoting the movie to attend the wedding, especially since Anant Ambani personally invited him. However, Akshay not only missed the wedding but also skipped the opening day of his film's release due to his illness.



Despite being heavily involved in the promotion of "Sarfira," Akshay felt unwell and decided to undergo a medical test. Initially thinking it was just a fever, the test results showed he was positive for Covid-19. It is also reported that some members of the film crew have contracted the virus. As a result, Akshay has immediately gone into isolation, as confirmed by news sources.

In this unexpected turn of events, Akshay Kumar's health has taken priority, leading to his absence from both the high-profile wedding and his film's promotion. Fans and colleagues alike are sending their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

