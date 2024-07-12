Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Nowadays, audiences are becoming more Pan-India than movies: Actor Prakash Raj

    Renowned actor Prakash Raj reflects on his three-decade career, discussing his collaboration with composer Rahman for 'Raayan'. He emphasizes artistic growth and the importance of trust from audiences. Raj critiques current industry trends, advocating for deeper cultural understanding in acting. Meanwhile, filming for 'Father' continues in Mysore, marking a promising debut for RC Studios.

    Nowadays audiences are becoming more PAN India than movies says Actor Prakash Raj
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    Renowned actor Prakash Raj recently shared insights into his illustrious career spanning three decades, reflecting on the evolving landscape of cinema and the challenges actors face in the industry today.

    Raj reminisced about his collaboration with legendary composer Rahman for his upcoming film 'Raayan', marking Rahman's 30th year in the industry. "It's been a privilege working with Rahman again after all these years," Raj expressed, highlighting their enduring partnership since his debut Tamil film.

    'Voted for change against hatred, divisive politics seen in last decade...' Actor Prakash Raj in Bengaluru

    Reflecting on his growth as an artist, Raj emphasized, "An artist's journey is shaped not only by talent but also by the trust and admiration of people." He expressed pride in maintaining this trust over the years and his commitment to nurturing new talents through producing and directing films alongside acting.

    Commenting on the changing dynamics in the film industry, Raj remarked, "Many today believe physical transformation alone can make one an actor. True artistry requires understanding language, culture, literature, and art." He cautioned against the pitfalls of success, drawing inspiration from icons like Dr. Rajkumar, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, who have sustained their popularity over decades without succumbing to its intoxication.

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker'

    Touching upon the global reach of cinema, Raj noted, "Audiences today transcend language barriers, embracing diverse narratives from across the world." He praised the current generation of directors, actors, and technicians for their ability to cater to this diverse audience effectively.

    In other film news, the shooting of 'Father', directed by Rajmohan in a century-old house in Mysore, is currently underway. Starring Prakash Rai, Darling Krishna, and Amrita Iyengar, the film promises an emotional journey akin to the acclaimed 'Taj Mahal'. Producer R Chandru expressed excitement about this maiden venture under RC Studios, with veteran actor Prakash Raj possibly directing his next project under the same banner.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
