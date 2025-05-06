Virat Kohli found himself in a surprise social media controversy recently after fans spotted that he had liked actress Avneet Kaur's Instagram post. The short exchange led to widespread speculation and memes, prompting Kohli to put out a clarification claiming that the Instagram algorithm could have inadvertently recorded the exchange.

But the controversy just wouldn't go away, and singer Rahul Vaidya got into the viral moment, having a tongue-in-cheek jibe at Kohli. In a social media video, Vaidya jokingly said that Instagram's algorithm could have been responsible for Kohli blocking him as well.

Rahul Vaidya SLAMS Cricketer

Rahul Vaidya, who is famous for his sarcastic comments, said sarcastically: "So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, all you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.' Haina?"

His comment went viral and gained attention real quick. With fans reacting in mixed ways where some found it amusing and hilarious. While others criticized him for mocking Virat Kohli.

Kohli’s Clarification on the Avneet Kaur Post

Virat Kohli later took to his social media account to clarify the situation. He explained that while clearing his feed, the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. He also requested that there was no intent behind the like and urged people to avoid unnecessary assumptions.

Rahul Vaidya vs Kohli’s Fans

Following his comments, Rahul Vaidya faced backlash from Kohli’s fans, who flooded his social media with critical comments. In response, Vaidya called Kohli’s supporters “bigger jokers than Virat”, expressing frustration over the abuse directed at his family.

He went on further: "And now you are abusing me, that's fine, but you are abusing my wife and sister, who have nothing to do with this! So I was right—that's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers!".

Though the incident is minor, it points to the strength of social media algorithms and how small interactions can snowball into viral controversies. Whether Kohli blocked Vaidya or not, the episode has definitely added another layer to the ongoing social media drama about celebrities