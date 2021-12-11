Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary: Revisiting their gorgeous wedding venue

If you have been obsessed with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and if you are a fan, then read to know about their wedding venue. Check out to know complete details related to their lavish wedding venue right here.

If you have been obsessed with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who are called as Virushka, then today is surely the day when you should follow their tweets, Instagram posts and Facebook. The Bollywood actress and the captain of the Indian cricket team had got married two years back at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa that was renovated and was turned into a boutique property.

Decor details

Their nuptials had Lavender, soft pink and powder blue flowers that stole the thunder at their wedding ceremony of the star pair and everything from Anushka's Sabyasachi lehenga to the hydrangeas that she had spotted in her hair during the wedding. The mandap was constructed without elaborative decorations and had consisted of a canopy of flowers flown from Holland and textiles wrapped around the four posts. The decor was done by Devika Narain of Devika Narain and Company. Narain had worked on the wedding decoration for cricketers Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Kartik.

Spontaneous bhangra beats and sounds of Indian dhol was also seen at the quiet village of Italy. In the past, Borgo Finocchieto had played hosts of other power players, including former United States President Barrack Obama and his wife, Michelle.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known to be one of the sweetest celebrity couples in India. The cricketer and the Bollywood actress who had got married in 2017 often share cute and mushy photos for one another on social media. Also read: Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli



The couple got married in Milan, back in historic property called Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, South Italy. To talk about Borgo Finocchieto in Buoncovento, it is an hour from the city of Tuscany and is known for its celebrity-endorsed resort. Here's wishing the power couple a very happy wedding anniversary. They continue to shell out couple goals. Also read: Virat Kohli shares romantic photo, Anushka Sharma gives funny reply