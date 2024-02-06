Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Photos: Salman Khan undergoes massive physical transformation for his next 'The Bull'

    Bollywood star Salman Khan's recent viral photos showcased his enormous physical change. The actor appears to be bulking up for his forthcoming movie 'The Bull', which is bankrolled by Karan Johar. 

    Viral Photos: Salman Khan undergoes massive physical transformation for his next 'The Bull' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Salman Khan's recent viral photos of his massive physical transformation have surprised his fans and social media users. Recently, a few pictures of the actor with his admirers at his Mumbai flat appeared online. The photographs show the actor's physical change, which has received traction on social media.

    By his appearance, the 58-year-old actor is working hard to get in shape for his forthcoming film 'The Bull,' produced by Karan Johar. On February 5, a couple of Salman's admirers uploaded photos of him posing with them at his Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai on X. '

    Also Read: King Charles diagnosed with Cancer? Buckingham Palace breaks silence

    The photographs clearly show that the actor has undergone an astonishing physical makeover. He appears to have bulked up for his forthcoming patriotic film 'The Bull', directed by Vishnuvardhan, which requires metamorphosis. Hence, the actor may be undertaking tough training for the same.

    Also Read: Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

    Salman Khan and Karan Johar's film after 25 years:
    After 25 years, Salman Khan and Karan Johar are collaborating on a full-length film named 'The Bull'. The film will star Salman Khan, be directed by Vishnuvardhan, and be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

    The film, which is based on an actual incident, stars Salman Khan as a paramilitary officer who recounts the events of the 1988 terror strikes in Malé, Maldives. The filming is scheduled to begin in February 2024, with the film expected to be Salman's Eid 2025 present to his followers.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lal Salaam' trailer: Rajnikanth fights for religious harmony in daughter Aishwarya's movie [Video] ATG

    'Lal Salaam' trailer: Rajnikanth fights for religious harmony in daughter Aishwarya's movie [Video]

    Ankita Lokhande's dog passes away; Vicky Jain comments on the gift given by Sushant Singh Rajput ATG

    Ankita Lokhande's dog passes away; Vicky Jain comments on the gift given by Sushant Singh Rajput

    Kiran Rao breaks silence over Sandeep Vanga Reddy's criticism of Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Dil' ATG

    Kiran Rao breaks silence over Sandeep Vanga Reddy's criticism of Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Dil'

    Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video] ATG

    Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

    Lata Mangeshkar Death anniversary: 7 timeless songs of the singing legend ATG

    Lata Mangeshkar Death anniversary: 7 timeless songs of the singing legend

    Recent Stories

    Money laundering: ED at residences of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, officials linked to AAP

    Money laundering: ED at residences of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, officials linked to AAP

    Karnataka: Man beaten to death by friend being drunk over heated money dispute vkp

    Karnataka: Man beaten to death by friend being drunk over heated money dispute

    India not like Western countries, institution of marriage has to be protected: SC on surrogacy snt

    India not like Western countries, institution of marriage has to be protected: SC on surrogacy

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform? RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

    Karnataka is being economically exploited by Central govt: CM Siddaramaiah fumes over not getting relief funds vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Central Govt; alleges state exploitation over delayed drought relief funds

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon