King Charles diagnosed with Cancer? Buckingham Palace breaks silence

Bucking Palace has issued a statement revealing King Charles III's diagnosis with prostate cancer

Image credits: IMDb

Treatment of Prostate Cancer

During the treatment of enlarged prostate, the cancer was discovered. The monarch has scaled back his public duties

Image credits: IMDb

Association with charity

King Charles III decided on the let the public know of his cancer as he has been long associated with cancer related charities. He hopes to get the talks started around it

Image credits: IMDb

Coronation

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince of Wales was coronated as King Charles III on 6th May 2023

Image credits: IMDb

His First Marriage

His first marriage to Princess Diana resulted in a much messy marriage in the year 1996

Image credits: IMDb

Marriage to Camilla

He later married Camilla, now Queen Camilla in 2005 after Diana passed away in 1997

Image credits: IMDb
