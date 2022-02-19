Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on Friday, February 18. Take a look at their first picture as husband and wife.

Image: Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur/Instagram

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur officially became a married couple on Friday, February 18. The latest Mr and Mrs of the showbiz world, Vikrant and Sheetal’s picture from the wedding ceremony, is now out.

On Friday, one Vijay Bansal, an attendee of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding, had shred an image of the couple, giving a quick glimpse into their wedding and the outfits they wore.

The person who posted the pictures of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, Vijay Banyal, appeared to be a relative of Sheetal Thakur. He put up a picture of the couple from their mandap on his Twitter profile.

In the picture which shows the mandap decked up in fresh flowers in white, yellow and orange flowers, Vikrant Massey is seen in a white sherwani and a light pink safa as he looks up at his bride in awe. On the other hand, Sheetal Thakur looked like a breathtaking gorgeous bride in a red lehenga. Sharing this picture, Vijay Banyal tagged the Twitter handles of the couple and captioned it as “God bless you both @VikrantMassey @Sheetal__Thakur sister and jiju”.

(Image: Vijay Banyal/Twitter)

This was not the only picture that Sheetal Tharku’s relative shared on his Twitter profile. He had posted one more picture of his mother and Vikrant Massey posing together under a tree. Captioning that, he wrote: “Maa and Jiju”. However, all the pictures that were shared from his Twitter handle, now stand deleted.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had a close and intimate wedding on February 18. They had also opted for a registered marriage at their Mumbai residence in Versova, reportedly. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant Massey will be seen opposite Sanya Malhotra in Shankar Raman's directorial Love Hostel. Actor Bobby Deol will also be seen in a lead role in the film which will release on February 25.