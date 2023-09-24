Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child. The actor shared the news on Instagram with a beautiful post.  The picture showed a small paper clip inside the big clip. He captioned the post and wrote, "New beginnings (sic)."

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Vikrant Massey and his long-term lover Sheetal Thakur got married in February 2022. After more than a year, the couple is expecting their first child. There have been speculations in the last week that Vikrant Massey is on his way to becoming a father. The Mirzapur actor has now officially revealed the wonderful news.

    Vikrant shared the delightful news on Instagram with a quirky picture. Sharing a wedding photo with Sheetal on Sunday, he captioned it, “New beginnings”. The post was also accompanied with a text that read, “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.”

    The picture showed a small paper clip inside the big clip. 

    Several celebs congratulated the couple on this new journey. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.” Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless ❤️ super congratulations.” Raashii Khanna wrote, “Badhai ho!!! ♥️♥️.” Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations ❤️.” Neha Dhupia wrote, ” welcome to the best hood …. Parenthood .” Sobhita Dhulipala said, “Badhaai hoo!! ❤️.”

    The couple met on the set of ALT Balaji's online programme Broken But Beautiful and began dating shortly after. They got engaged in a private ceremony in November of 2019. The pair keeps their marriage very discreet.

    When questioned about his marriage to Sheetal in an earlier interview with Indian Today, Vikrant said, "My married life has been great." Yes, there are several differences now. I feel really different, but I married my closest friend and couldn't be happier. I also received a new house, which has been a blessing. So life is fantastic, and God has been really gracious," Vikrant remarked.

    In the meantime, Vikrant is anticipating the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which is due to enter theatres on October 27. The story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel.

    He is also working on a love story with Raashii Khanna, which will be directed by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury. Vikrant has Aditya Nimbalkar's Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar's Blackout alongside Mouni Roy in addition to these two projects.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries ADC

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu RBA

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral snt

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral

    Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away at 77 rkn

    Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away at 77

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet night: 90s music, Navraj Hans, maggi counters and more RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet night: 90s music, Navraj Hans, maggi counters and more

    Recent Stories

    Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on Tuesday: A look at what's open, what's closed AJR

    Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on September 26: A look at what's open, what's closed

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries ADC

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries

    Cricket India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah returns home as Australia opts to bowl osf

    India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah returns home as Australia opts to bowl

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen dominates Japanese Grand Prix, Seals Red Bull's constructors' championship triumph osf

    Max Verstappen dominates Japanese Grand Prix, Seals Red Bull's constructors' championship triumph

    National Daughters Day 2023 Wishes: Here are some messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    National Daughters Day 2023 Wishes: Here are some messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon