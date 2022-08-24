Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th

    The film's one minute and 46 seconds visual teaser provides a glimpse into the world of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan star in the teaser for Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha.'
     

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    The teaser for Vikram Vedha surprised fans with action-packed graphics and a fascinating tale starring Indian celebrities Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.

    The film's 1-minute 46-second visual teaser provides a satisfying glimpse into the world of Vikram Vedha. The preview is jam-packed with snappy language, large-scale action sequences, and high-emotion drama, all set to catchy music. The preview suggests that Vikram Vedha would be a full-fledged entertainment package.

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

    The trailer, along with stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and producers Pushkar-Gayatri, gained acclaim and praise across digital media, with fans eager to see the picture in theatres on September 30th, 2022.

    Pushkar-Gayatri wrote and directed the action thriller Vikram Vedha. The tale is full of twists and turns, as a tough officer named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and pursue a feared mobster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vedha, a brilliant storyteller, assists Vikram in peeling back layers through a series of stories that lead to thought-provoking moral difficulties.

    Also Read: Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

    Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment present Vikram Vedha, a YNOT Studios production in conjunction with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Vikram Vedha, will be released worldwide on September 30th, 2022.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Case filed against Laal Singh Chaddha, Shabaash Mithu for ridiculing differently abled people drb

    Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

    Women Equality Day 2022 Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex movies talk about women equality RBA

    Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women’s equality

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos RBA

    Is BTS' V dating BLACKPINK member Jennie? ARMY and BLINKs are convinced after this LEAKED photos

    Avatar back to theatre James Cameron film to release in 4K ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water release RBA

    Avatar back to theatres: James Cameron’s film to release in 4K ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water's release

    Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

    Recent Stories

    Protests against BJP MLA Raja Singh continue in Hyderabad; protesters demand strict action - adt

    Protests against BJP MLA Raja Singh continue in Hyderabad; protesters demand strict action

    Liger FIRST Review OUT: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film, hit or flop? RBA

    Liger FIRST Review OUT: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film, hit or flop?

    Capt TA Kunjipalu, the pilot who trained former PM Rajiv Gandhi to fly, passes away at 94 AJR

    Capt TA Kunjipalu, the pilot who trained former PM Rajiv Gandhi to fly, passes away at 94

    Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC BFC alleges racial abuse against one of its players-ayh

    Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC alleges racial abuse against one of its players

    Bowing before majority Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Sinha resigns ahead of floor test gcw

    'Bowing before majority': Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Sinha resigns ahead of floor test

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon