Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th

The film's one minute and 46 seconds visual teaser provides a glimpse into the world of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan star in the teaser for Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha.'

The teaser for Vikram Vedha surprised fans with action-packed graphics and a fascinating tale starring Indian celebrities Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.

The film's 1-minute 46-second visual teaser provides a satisfying glimpse into the world of Vikram Vedha. The preview is jam-packed with snappy language, large-scale action sequences, and high-emotion drama, all set to catchy music. The preview suggests that Vikram Vedha would be a full-fledged entertainment package.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

The trailer, along with stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and producers Pushkar-Gayatri, gained acclaim and praise across digital media, with fans eager to see the picture in theatres on September 30th, 2022.

Pushkar-Gayatri wrote and directed the action thriller Vikram Vedha. The tale is full of twists and turns, as a tough officer named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and pursue a feared mobster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vedha, a brilliant storyteller, assists Vikram in peeling back layers through a series of stories that lead to thought-provoking moral difficulties.

Also Read: Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment present Vikram Vedha, a YNOT Studios production in conjunction with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Vikram Vedha, will be released worldwide on September 30th, 2022.