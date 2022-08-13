Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram marks his Twitter debut; says, it is the right time

    Tamil superstar Vikram has finally marked his debut on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The actor posted a video, speaking in Tamil, saying that he feels it is the right time for him to join.

    Vikram marks his Twitter debut; says, it is the right time drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 13, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    South superstar Vikram finally marked his debut on the micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday. The actor, who already had an Instagram account, said that the aim behind his joining Twitter is to stay connected with his fans.

    Vikram is best known for his hit Tamil films such as ‘Sethu’, ‘Pithamagan’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Raavanan’, and ‘I’, among many others. The 56-year-old actor posted a video clip on Friday night to announce his Twitter debut. His official Twitter handle now goes by ‘@chiyaan’ while his Instagram handle is ‘the_real_chiyaan’.

    ALSO READ: Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo

    In the video that Vikran shared from his Twitter handle, the actor is heard saying that even though he is late in joining Twitter, he is looking forward to interacting with his fans about films. Vikram’s Twitter debut comes ahead of his two highly anticipated films ‘Cobra’ an action thriller and Mani Ratnam's periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’.

    The actor, while speaking in Tamil, said that he is presently working on his next film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. "I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films and much more. It has definitely convinced me, even though I'm late by almost 15 years. But I feel it's the right time," Vikram said in the video.

    So far, Vikram has amassed over 90,000 followers on Twitter. In terms of following other celebrities, Vikram is following no one currently. Before signing off, Vikram further said in the video, "To people who don't know Tamil and my other friends and fans from across the world, I love you and see you later right here."

    ALSO READ: Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

    Vikram's Cobra, written and helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame, will hit the theatres later this month on August 31. His other film, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I, will be released next month on September 9. The film also stars actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor remember mom; share adorable throwback photo

    Raju Srivastava health update Condition remains stable family asks to ignore rumours drb

    Raju Srivastava health update: Condition remains stable; family asks to ignore rumours

    Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gets promoted by The Academy Forrest Gump on social media drb

    Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets promoted by ‘The Academy’, ‘Forrest Gump’ on social media

    5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss drb

    5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help

    Recent Stories

    Monkeypox scare Delhi reports fifth case of infection patient admitted to hospital gcw

    Monkeypox scare: Delhi reports fifth case of infection, patient admitted to hospital

    football Who will win Ballon d'Or 2022 PSG star Kylian Mbappe reveals top 3 potential winners snt

    Who will win Ballon d'Or 2022? PSG star Kylian Mbappe reveals top 3 potential winners

    Salman Rushdie stabbing: 'Satanic Verses' author once complained about 'too much security' around him snt

    Salman Rushdie stabbing: Satanic Verses author once complained about 'too much security' around him

    football epl Manchester United stands for trophies: Ten Hag sends strongest message to team ahead of Brentford clash snt

    Manchester United stands for trophies: Ten Hag sends strongest message to team ahead of Brentford clash

    Planning to buy iPhone 14 Upcoming series might witness price hike suggest reports gcw

    Planning to buy iPhone 14? Upcoming series might witness price hike, suggest reports

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon