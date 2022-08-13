Vikram marks his Twitter debut; says, it is the right time

Tamil superstar Vikram has finally marked his debut on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The actor posted a video, speaking in Tamil, saying that he feels it is the right time for him to join.

South superstar Vikram finally marked his debut on the micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday. The actor, who already had an Instagram account, said that the aim behind his joining Twitter is to stay connected with his fans.

Vikram is best known for his hit Tamil films such as ‘Sethu’, ‘Pithamagan’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Raavanan’, and ‘I’, among many others. The 56-year-old actor posted a video clip on Friday night to announce his Twitter debut. His official Twitter handle now goes by ‘@chiyaan’ while his Instagram handle is ‘the_real_chiyaan’.

In the video that Vikran shared from his Twitter handle, the actor is heard saying that even though he is late in joining Twitter, he is looking forward to interacting with his fans about films. Vikram’s Twitter debut comes ahead of his two highly anticipated films ‘Cobra’ an action thriller and Mani Ratnam's periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’.

The actor, while speaking in Tamil, said that he is presently working on his next film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. "I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films and much more. It has definitely convinced me, even though I'm late by almost 15 years. But I feel it's the right time," Vikram said in the video.

So far, Vikram has amassed over 90,000 followers on Twitter. In terms of following other celebrities, Vikram is following no one currently. Before signing off, Vikram further said in the video, "To people who don't know Tamil and my other friends and fans from across the world, I love you and see you later right here."

Vikram's Cobra, written and helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame, will hit the theatres later this month on August 31. His other film, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I, will be released next month on September 9. The film also stars actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

